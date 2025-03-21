Clear Investment Research LLC Sells 109 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clear Investment Research LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,803,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,286,000 after purchasing an additional 51,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,576,000 after purchasing an additional 307,333 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $106.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.55. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

