Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Palogic Value Management L.P.

Palogic Value Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCLT stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.31.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.3032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

