Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6,240.8% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 32,285,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,473,000 after buying an additional 31,776,656 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,648,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,137,000 after buying an additional 343,875 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,575,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,800,000 after buying an additional 139,429 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,600,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,144,000 after buying an additional 65,108 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,120,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,110,000 after buying an additional 694,749 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

