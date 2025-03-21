Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 1,065 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $106,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,555 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 109,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at $767,936.07. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,504,253.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $575.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $562.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.56. The company has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.