Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 1,960 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $15,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DOV. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

NYSE:DOV opened at $181.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $168.20 and a twelve month high of $222.31. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.45.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 10.59%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

