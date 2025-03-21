Holderness Investments Co. Sells 1,206 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Holderness Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.9% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 144,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.6% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 67,765 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 171.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,852 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 742,334 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,646.04. This trade represents a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,149.13. This represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,782 shares of company stock worth $5,321,170. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.3 %

HAL stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $41.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

