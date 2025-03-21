Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 160,280 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,252,068 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 160,280 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 2.6% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $135,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,404 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,619. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.