HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Stock Price

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 316.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Mogo Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of MOGO opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Mogo has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mogo by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,842 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Mogo in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Mogo by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,330,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 94,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

