HUB Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

HUB Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 21,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekside Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 14,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $118.25 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $123.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

