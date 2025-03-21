Loudon Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 1.7% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

Shares of DLR opened at $151.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.54 and a 52-week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

