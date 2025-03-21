Kiker Wealth Management LLC Invests $81,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.07.
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
