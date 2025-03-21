Kiker Wealth Management LLC Invests $81,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.