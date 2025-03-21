2,886 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Purchased by Kiker Wealth Management LLC

Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,893,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,256,000 after buying an additional 8,141,366 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,803.2% during the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 5,536,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000,000 after buying an additional 5,423,558 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,484,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,717,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,745,000 after buying an additional 1,577,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,011,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after buying an additional 1,239,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

