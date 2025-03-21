Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Raised by Ciovacco Capital Management LLC

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 2.2% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $562.71 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $478.25 and a 1 year high of $648.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $607.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $605.77. The firm has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

