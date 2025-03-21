Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,010,000 after buying an additional 35,289 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 31,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,703,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $368.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $315.24 and a twelve month high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

