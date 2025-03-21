Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,496 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

