Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $358,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $479.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $511.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.82. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

