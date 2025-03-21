FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,812 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 1.4% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.48.

FDX opened at $246.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $226.11 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

