FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,812 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 1.4% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.48.
FedEx Price Performance
FDX opened at $246.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $226.11 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.
Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx
In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
