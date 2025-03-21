Signaturefd LLC Sells 779 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 176.1% in the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,245,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,442 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,486,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,457,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,589 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,604,000 after buying an additional 908,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 1,492.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 912,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,557,000 after buying an additional 854,759 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $74.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.91. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays set a $140.00 price target on United Airlines and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Airlines from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

