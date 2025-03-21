HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

InflaRx Price Performance

Shares of IFRX stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.98.

Get InflaRx alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InflaRx

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.