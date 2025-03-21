United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.60% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on United States Antimony from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,528,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 218,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 110,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.
About United States Antimony
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.
