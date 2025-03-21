Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley raised Nestlé from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé stock opened at $103.51 on Friday. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $80.11 and a 12 month high of $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 28,040 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,036,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,417,000 after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 5,901.4% during the fourth quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at $1,932,000. Finally, Elefante Mark B acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

