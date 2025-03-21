Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley raised Nestlé from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Nestlé
Nestlé Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Nestlé
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 28,040 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,036,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,417,000 after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 5,901.4% during the fourth quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at $1,932,000. Finally, Elefante Mark B acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
See Also
