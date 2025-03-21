GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Up 5.5% – Here’s Why

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 100,978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,326,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

GoodRx Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 149,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 61,924 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 754,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 722,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 357,674 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in GoodRx by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 67,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

