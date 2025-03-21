Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $94.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.60 and a 200-day moving average of $99.58. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

