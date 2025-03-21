TD Private Client Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. North Forty Two & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $133.48 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.43 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

