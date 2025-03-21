Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.1% of Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $47,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,959,000 after acquiring an additional 412,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,288,912,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,713,000 after acquiring an additional 138,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,112,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,502,000 after acquiring an additional 69,429 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of VTV opened at $173.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.57. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $154.12 and a 12-month high of $182.38.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Value ETF
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.