HUB Investment Partners LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

HUB Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,887,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,480,000 after purchasing an additional 593,167 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,544,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,850,000. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,748,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 540,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 124,767 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GTO stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average is $47.13.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

