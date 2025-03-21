Whittier Trust Co. Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,187 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Roblox by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Roblox by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 33,875.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Down 0.2 %

RBLX opened at $57.96 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 34,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $1,945,347.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,130.15. The trade was a 13.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,434,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,620,119.75. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 950,466 shares of company stock valued at $61,646,297 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

