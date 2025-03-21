Whittier Trust Co. Sells 3,660 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,121,000 after purchasing an additional 238,717 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,750,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,911,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,852,000 after purchasing an additional 65,105 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,183,000 after purchasing an additional 847,591 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,376,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,289,000 after purchasing an additional 258,370 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $58.43. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

