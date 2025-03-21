Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Reduced by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.78 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

