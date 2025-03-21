Whittier Trust Co. Sells 7,185 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRP. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VRP stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.