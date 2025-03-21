Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,786 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 127.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $109.66 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.90 and a 1 year high of $184.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

