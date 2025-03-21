Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 27,860 TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 174.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.74. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 2.12.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

