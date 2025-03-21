iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $5.57 Million Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 130,186 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $12,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,451,543.89. The trade was a 45.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NARI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Inari Medical

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ NARI opened at $79.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.81. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About Inari Medical

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.