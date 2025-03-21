iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 42,686 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,686 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,559 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 909,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,545,000 after purchasing an additional 401,016 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,145. This represents a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

