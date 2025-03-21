iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $8.16 Million Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,160 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 79,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,518,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 619.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total value of $193,400.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,891.44. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.62, for a total value of $2,352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,080 shares in the company, valued at $13,065,229.60. The trade was a 15.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,172 shares of company stock worth $6,353,261. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.75.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE SNX opened at $129.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.40 and a 52 week high of $145.10.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

