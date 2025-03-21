Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of HST opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

