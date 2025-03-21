Fiduciary Group LLC Buys 300 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,249,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,465 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,102,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,687,000 after acquiring an additional 467,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 72.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,520 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,364,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,673,000 after buying an additional 594,661 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,107,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,740,000 after buying an additional 391,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

CG has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.53.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

