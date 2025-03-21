Sandy Spring Bank Raises Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBMP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 111,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $961,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 709,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 297,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 23,328 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:IBMP opened at $25.29 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0547 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

