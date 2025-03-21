Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,492 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $3,381,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $133.02 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.87.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus set a $148.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

