KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KLA were worth $46,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in KLA by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $716.46 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $609.40 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $729.05 and its 200-day moving average is $704.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.67.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

