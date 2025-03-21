3,902 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Acquired by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,902 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,580 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in eBay by 5,091.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 139,315 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in eBay by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,665 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays set a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $71.61.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.