Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 818,841 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 512,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Azincourt Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$8.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01.
Azincourt Energy Company Profile
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Azincourt Energy
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Lucid’s Stock Comeback—Is a Long-Term Recovery Ahead?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- BYD Unveils Ultra-Fast Charging—Will It Supercharge BYDDY Stock?
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet: Ollie’s Army Marching to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Azincourt Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azincourt Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.