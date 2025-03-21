Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.51 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 643 ($8.34), with a volume of 342313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 653 ($8.47).
FRAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.56) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital cut shares of Frasers Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.
Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.
