Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Shares Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) traded down 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.70. 304,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,113,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $604.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 44.67%. The business had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

