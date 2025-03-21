Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Shares Up 14.1% – What’s Next?

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) shares were up 14.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.42 ($0.06). Approximately 361,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 347,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.88 ($0.05).

Deltic Energy Stock Up 14.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.67. The company has a market cap of £3.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Deltic Energy Company Profile

An emerging UK focused E&P company

