Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $60.14 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 498,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,529 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $60,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 457.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in DTE Energy by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,145,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,899,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,150,000 after acquiring an additional 582,643 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Barclays downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. The trade was a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,571.56. The trade was a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $136.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $137.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.79.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

