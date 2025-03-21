AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Releases Earnings Results

AFC Energy (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (2.36) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. AFC Energy had a negative net margin of 4,502.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.96%.

AFC Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AFC opened at GBX 6.59 ($0.09) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.96. AFC Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 5.06 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 26.24 ($0.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.53.

Insider Transactions at AFC Energy

In other news, insider Gary Bullard bought 100,000 shares of AFC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,780.08). Also, insider Karl Bostock acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($29,175.31). Corporate insiders own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy plc is a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell power systems to generate clean energy in support of the global energy transition.

Based in the UK, the Company’s scalable systems provide off-grid, zero emission power that are already being deployed for rapid electric vehicle charging and the replacement of diesel generators for temporary power applications.

