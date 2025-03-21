Sandy Spring Bank Sells 4,489 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,479,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,676,000 after acquiring an additional 339,637 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $98.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day moving average of $98.55.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

