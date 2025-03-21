Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.57. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $59.00.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.