Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Announces Earnings Results

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.32), Zacks reports. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 4.35%.

Valneva Price Performance

Valneva stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $589.14 million, a P/E ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.93. Valneva has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

